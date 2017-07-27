Recap: TOR 8, OAK 4 - F/10

Anonymous: I put 32 years in the service - I find it nearly impossible to feel even an inkling of patriotism when I see this POTUS adorning any military patch or regalia... He violates his oath, he hates so many classes of people, he does not understand classified categories mean, he does not know the difference between taking up arms and bullying people or nations... Absolutely relieved that I would not have to put my life on the line for a person who believes there is no line between right and wrong. God save and bless America...