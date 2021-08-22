Recap: Titans dominate Bucs, 34-3 in Preseason Week 2

The Tennessee Titans continue to be undefeated in the 2021 NFL preseason, catching some eyes as they took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-3 on the road in Raymond James Stadium.

Even if this game doesn’t technically count for anything, it still showed the amount of depth and the promise the Titans have in the guys behind the No. 1’s on the depth chart.

The Titans turned in good showings on either side of the ball — here’s a look at how it all shook out.

1. Final score, 34-3.

The numbers tell it all in this one. Tennessee clearly had the upper hand, with quarterbacks Logan Woodside (7-of-8 for 64 yards with one touchdown) and Matt Barkley (12-of-16 for 115 yards with two touchdowns) showing what they could do at the position.

Top performers

Logan Woodside has served as a reliable backup for quite some time, but it's hard not to admire Barkley's production, as he completed 12-of-16 passes for 115 yards with two touchdowns.

Running back Mekhi Sargent definitely made a splash. The rusher led the team in the category, carrying the ball 16 times for 78 yards with an average of 4.9 yards per carry. He also had one reception for a five-yard touchdown. All-purpose back, anyone?

Mason Kinsey led the team in receiving with six receptions for 56 yards with one touchdown. Wideout Dez Fitzpatrick also had two receptions for 30 yards with a touchdown.

On defense, Elijah Molden was the leader with eight tackles and one sack. In the sack club also were David Long and John Simon. Jamal Carter and Clayton Geathers came away with interceptions

What's next?

The Titans just took down the defending Super Bowl champions -- and did it in dominant fashion. It may be just the preseason, but that still deserves at least a little recognition as the Titans improve to 2-0 ahead of the regular season. Tennessee faces Chicago next in Nissan Stadium at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday.

