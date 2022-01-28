Recap: Terrell Brown Jr. leads the way again as Washington men's basketball defeats Colorado in 60-58 thriller
- Eddie HouseAmerican basketball player
Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Eddie House take a closer look at Washington men's basketball's enthralling 60-58 triumph over visiting Colorado on Thursday, January 27th in Seattle. At 5-3 in conference competition (10-8 overall), the Huskies have already surpassed their conference win total from last season. Terrell Brown Jr. set the tone for Washington, scoring 26 points - his 11th time eclipsing the 20-point mark this season.