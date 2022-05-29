Recap: Storm 92, Liberty 61
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Seattle StormLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Seattle Storm beat the New York Liberty 92-61.
The Seattle Storm beat the New York Liberty 92-61.
Dustin Johnson was paid around £100 million in a last-ditch swoop by Greg Norman to complete a shock about-turn and lure him to the Saudi-backed rebel golf league, Telegraph Sport understands.
Diana Taurasi was livid.
Camila Giorgi's outfit changed when she stepped onto the court in the fourth round at the French Open.
The controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour announced the field for its first event next week, and Phil Mickelson isn’t on the list. But Dustin Johnson is. Johnson, the 13th-ranked golfer in the world and two-time major winner, is the boldest name among the 42 entrants announced late Tuesday for the LIV Golf Invitational Series’ first […]
Two days after his team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was back at FTX Arena on Tuesday attempting to sum up the season. Some of his thoughts: — He said the entirety of the season, “I feel like I still need some time to decompress.” — But, he noted, “It was just a really memorable and ...
In sport there are moments that can swing outcomes on their heads. Sometimes, all it takes is a fleeting flash of brilliance or sudden unscripted collapse to change a team or athlete's fortunes. On Court Philippe-Chatrier late on Tuesday night, though, it was an exhausting 17 minutes of full-throttle, tense baseline tennis that made Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's 49th encounter an instant classic. The marathon sixth game of the second set took the match from firmly in Nadal's grasp and set in
Annika Sorenstam is back at Pine Needles, but she got a different outlook and a different strategy than before.
Mark Lindquist breaks down big Game 1 showings by Cale Makar and Connor McDavid while examining the possible fallout from Darcy Kuemper's injury exit. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Dustin Johnson, an RBC ambassador, will not be skipping the Canadian Open for the first LIV event.
WCWS picks: USA TODAY Network experts predict outcome of every Women's College World Series game and who will win NCAA softball national championship.
The change in attitude came recently as he realized he can’t put “all of my marbles into one basket, which is golf.”
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was close to landing a head coach job with these three NBA teams before ultimately landing in Boston.
Amelie Mauresmo, the newly-appointed French Open tournament director, came under heavy fire on Wednesday for bemoaning the standard of women’s tennis and offering a flimsy defence of the late finishes in Paris.
Draymond Green gave reasoning why Steph Curry doesn't have an NBA Finals MVP, but Kevin Durant disagreed.
Draymond Green: You have to learn to listen to full takes and not snippets before you get baited into tweeting Champ. Source: Twitter @Money23Green What's the buzz on Twitter? David Hardisty @ clutchfans From the archives: January 3, 2019. Down two ...
Former UFC and current BKFC fighter Paige VanZant has had a few appearances for AEW in the pro wrestling arena in the past few months.
In his annual meeting with the media at the Memorial, Jack Nicklaus discussed the LIV Golf Series, the PGA Tour's young talent, and more.
A field of 64 NCAA Div. I women’s softball teams has been whittled down to eight squads that will compete in the 2022 Women’s College World Series.
The Phillies ended a disastrous month of May with their fifth straight loss and an injury to one of their most dependable players. By Jim Salisbury
Noah Syndergaard walked slowly off the mound just one out into the third inning, his head bowed and expression blank, blond hair brushing his shoulders. “Something wasn't adding up," Syndergaard said Tuesday night after the Yankees routed the reeling Los Angeles Angels 9-1. Aaron Judge helped turn the game when the 6-foot-7 All-Star jumped to get his glove above the 8-foot-5 center-field wall and denied Shohei Ohtani a possible first-inning home run. Matt Carpenter’s two-run homer capped a four-run bottom half.