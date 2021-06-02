Recap: Storm 88, Fever 73
The Seattle Storm shot 50 percent from 3-point range on their way to a 88-73 win over the Indiana Fever.
The stories of the past week in the WNBA were injuries and streaky play. The post WNBA Power Rankings: Atlanta Dream rise, Chicago Sky fall appeared first on Just Women's Sports.
Taking a look at all 14 Big Ten teams and which of their alternate uniforms are the absolute worst.
Jae Crowder (Phoenix Suns) with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 06/01/2021
PARIS (Reuters) -French number one Gael Monfils said tennis needed Naomi Osaka back on court after the Japanese player withdrew from the French Open amid a row over her media duties and revealed she had been struggling with depression. One of the biggest names in sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam on Monday after being fined and threatened with expulsion for declining to face the media after her first-round match on Sunday. She received support from her home country, sponsors, fellow athletes and fans, with Monfils chipping in after his first-round win at Roland Garros on Tuesday.
The Brooklyn Nets' offense is ludicrous. It's their defense that could cost them the title.
Build a collection of shirts in support of the greatest athlete of all time.
After stints in the UFC and Invicta, Pearl Gonzalez is taking off the gloves. Her debut opponent and date are set.
It wouldn’t be a surprise to either see these two in the West finals, a matchup the basketball world has been salivating for over the last two years — or for them to be on the outside looking in, being bounced by a worthy opponent.
The Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Sunday night has been identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.
Where does this stern belief and resoluteness — which exudes largely from a team that’s inexperienced — come from? It's developed out of love for coach Monty Williams.
Kyrie Irving is the latest target of abusive NBA fan behavior.
If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.
Haney showed championship moxie in surviving Linares’ late charge, which made the bout appear closer on the cards than it was in actuality.
It was a brilliant performance most of the way for Haney, who had stood in the pocket and repeatedly beat Linares to the punch.
The Suns crushed the Lakers by 30 points, while Damian Lillard and the Blazers were in a thrilling double overtime thriller with the Nuggets.
Lefty is still basking in the glow of his historic PGA Championship win.
"I'll follow you right to your house."
Brazil volunteered to host the tournament after it was moved from Colombia and Argentina amid dueling crises.
The score is 1-1 between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, but "The Diamond" had the last laugh, which kind of renders this pointless.
Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.