Recap: Stifling defense leads the way again in Colorado men's basketball's 60-46 win vs. CSU Bakersfield
Pac-12 Networks' Jacob Tobey and Eddie House take a closer look at Colorado men's basketball's 60-46 triumph over CSU Bakersfield on Saturday, December 18th in Boulder. The game marked the third straight where Colorado has won while holding its opponent to under 60 points. Keeshawn Barthelemy scored a team-high 12 points and added six rebounds in the contest. A major test looms next for the Buffs, who will they host No. 7 Kansas on Tuesday (Dec. 21).