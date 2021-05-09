Recap: Starting pitchers shine as No. 12 Oregon and No. 7 Arizona split the top-15 doubleheader

Pac-12 Networks' Ann Schatz and Amanda Freed breakdown all the action from the top-15 doubleheader between No. 12 Oregon and No. 7 Arizona. Game one was an epic pitchers duel, with both starters going the distance. Alyssa Denham allowed just one earned run in six innings for Arizona but Oregon's Brooke Yanez did her one better, throwing 7 scoreless innings to earn the Ducks the 1-0 win. The Wildcats got their revenge in game two, with Carlie Scupin hitting a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning to send Arizona to a 4-3 win.

