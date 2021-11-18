Recap: Stanford men's basketball improves to 3-1 after home victory over Valparaiso

Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Mike Montgomery recaps Stanford men's basketball 74-60 victory against Valparaiso on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Maples Pavilion. Sophomore forward Brandon Angel led the Cardinal with a career-high 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond-the-arc. Stanford improves to 3-1 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.