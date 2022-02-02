Recap: Stanford men's basketball grinds out 57-50 win over California
Harrison Ingram and Jaiden Delaire scored 12 points apiece and James Keefe chipped in with eight points and a career-high 11 rebounds as Stanford men's basketball grinded out a 57-50 win over California on Tuesday, Feb. 1 in Maples Pavilion. With the win, the Cardinal improved to 13-7 overall and 6-4 in the Pac-12. Jordan Shepherd led the Golden Bears (9-13, 2-9) with 15 points. Stanford held Cal to 35 percent shooting.