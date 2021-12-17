Recap: Stanford men’s basketball completes comeback in overtime, defeats Dartmouth 89-78 to remain perfect at home
Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean recap Stanford men's basketball 89-78 overtime victory against Dartmouth on Thursday, Dec. 16 at Maples Pavilion. Sophomore forward Brandon Angel helps complete the 12-point comeback with eight of his 18 points (7-7 FG) in overtime against the Big Green. Stanford improves to 6-3 overall, including a perfect 6-0 record at home.