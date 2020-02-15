Recap: Sabrina Ionescu reaches 1,000 career assists as No. 3 Oregon women's basketball downs No. 7 UCLA

Pac-12 Networks' Anne Marie Anderson and Tammy Blackburn recap all the action from No. 3 Oregon women's basketball's 80-66 win over No. 7 UCLA Friday night in Westwood. Ruthy Hebard led the Ducks with 30 points and 17 rebounds, marking her fifth career 30-point game and 12th double-double this season. Sabrina Ionescu had 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, and became the fifth player in DI women's basketball history to reach 1,000 career assists – she is the second player in DI basketball history to score 2,000 career points and record 1,000 assists. Michaela Onyenwere had a team-high 23 points for UCLA, her sixth game with 20 or more points during conference play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad