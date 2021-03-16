A recap of Ryan Fitzpatrick's wild journey in the NFL

Ryan Homler
·6 min read
A recap of Ryan Fitzpatrick's wild journey in the NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Prior to Monday, the Washington Football Team's quarterback room was rather inexperienced. There was Kyle Allen, a three-year pro with a few games of starting experience under his belt and Taylor Heinicke, someone with two career starts.

Then, Washington went out and reportedly added a third option to the mix in Ryan Fitzpatrick. Instantly, there was a lot more experience in that room.

Fitzpatrick will enter his 17th NFL season and he's been playing since Allen and Heinicke were just kids. Not only has Fitzpatrick been in the league for a long time, but he's had one of the most unique careers for a passer. Joining his ninth team, the 38-year-old has bounced around the league, been a starter, been a backup and done just about everything -- except make the playoffs.

Before Fitzpatrick continues his wild journey with Washington, here's a look back at his first 16 seasons.

Stop 1: St. Louis Rams (2005-06)

Fitzpatrick's NFL career began with the then-St. Louis Rams after he was selected in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Harvard. He started his rookie season as the Rams' third-string quarterback but injuries paved the way for him to make his NFL debut by Week 11 — a game in which he led St. Louis to a comeback win in overtime. He then started the Rams' next three games to become the first Harvard quarterback ever to do so but was benched after Week 14 and never started for St. Louis again.

Stop 2: Cincinnati Bengals (2007-08)

The Bengals traded a seventh-round pick to the Rams for Fitzpatrick ahead of the 2007 season. He appeared in only game that season as a backup behind Carson Palmer but signed a one-year deal to return to Cincinnati that paid off. Palmer missed 12 games in 2008 and Fitzpatrick started all of them, going 4-7-1 as a starter with eight touchdowns, nine interceptions and 1,905 passing yards.

Stop 3: Buffalo Bills (2009-12)

Fitzpatrick's extended showcase convinced the Bills to bring him on as their backup behind starter Trent Edwards. The Bills started both the 2009 and 2010 seasons with Edwards starting under center, but each time Fitzpatrick ended up finishing out the season. He earned the full-time starting job in 2011 and received a six-year, $59 million extension. Over four seasons with the Bills (his most with any team), Fitzpatrick completed 59.8% of his passes for 11,654 yards (211.9 YPG), 80 touchdowns and 64 interceptions in 55 games. He holds the Buffalo record for the longest touchdown pass in franchise history with a 98-yard toss to Terrell Owens.

Stop 4: Tennessee Titans (2013)

The Bills released Fitzpatrick after the 2012 season despite the extension he signed a year prior. He then joined the Titans on a two-year deal to back up Jake Locker, who struggled to stay healthy. Fitzpatrick went 3-6 over nine starts and 11 games before being released once again.

Stop 5: Houston Texans (2014)

Fitzpatrick signed a two-year deal with the Texans and entered a quarterback competition against Case Keenum, Tom Savage and Ryan Mallett. Under new head coach Bill O'Brien, Fitzpatrick won the job in training camp and started Week 1. He was eventually benched for the younger Mallett but Fitzpatrick turned in one of his better seasons with a then-career-high 63.1 completion percentage over 12 starts. After Mallett got injured, Fitzpatrick returned in time to set a Texans franchise record with six passing touchdowns in a game against his former employer Tennessee. He then fractured his left tibia in Week 14 and missed the rest of the season.

Stop 6: New York Jets (2015-16)

The Texans traded Fitzpatrick to the Jets during the 2015 offseason for a conditional seventh-round pick. He came on as a backup to Geno Smith but quickly became the starter when Smith was punched in the face by a teammate before the season began and suffered a broken jaw. Fitzpatrick put together one of the best seasons of his career, starting all 16 games and going 10-6 — though it wasn't enough to make the playoffs. New York brought him back on a one-year deal in 2016 but he took a step back, going from 31 touchdowns and 15 interceptions the year prior to 12 and 17.

Stop 7: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-18)

After nearly retiring in the 2017 offseason, Fitzpatrick agreed to join the Buccaneers to back up Jameis Winston. A shoulder injury sidelined Winston for several games that season, allowing Fitzpatrick to play enough to convince Tampa Bay to bring him back in 2018. That proved critical as Winston was suspended three games for an alleged sexual misconduct incident and Fitzpatrick was given the temporary starting job. He came out of the gate hot, throwing for over 400 yards in all three contests to become the first ever NFL quarterback to achieve the feat. Winston returned and the Buccaneers went back and forth between the two throughout the season.

Stop 8: Miami Dolphins (2019-20)

Fitzpatrick signed a two-year contract with the Dolphins in the 2019 offseason to serve as the placeholder quarterback until Josh Rosen was ready. However, the Dolphins got off to a historically bad start with 59-10 and 43-0 losses to begin the season. That prompted Miami to bench Fitzpatrick for Rosen by Week 3 but he wasn't much better. Fitzpatrick replaced him three weeks later and started the rest of the way. In 2020, Fitzpatrick was once again the placeholder, this time for top-5 pick Tua Tagovailoa. Despite leading to Dolphins to a 3-3 start, head coach Brian Flores replaced him with Tagovailoa. The rookie struggled to hold onto the job and Fitzpatrick was used in a closer-type role, replacing Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter on multiple occasions.

Stop 9: Washington Football Team (2021)

The Washington Football Team reportedly signed Fitzpatrick to a one-year, $10 million deal Monday to be their starting quarterback next season. Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen are under contract as well, but neither QB is expected to push Fitzpatrick for his spot right away. Heading into his age-39 season, Fitzpatrick will have a rare opportunity to make Washington his team and lead it to the playoffs.

