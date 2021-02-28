Recap: Remy Martin's buzzer beater wins it for Arizona State on Senior Day
Pac-12 Networks Daron Sutton and Eddie House take a closer looks at Arizona State men's basketball's 77-74 overtime win vs. Washington State on Saturday night. Playing on his Senior Day, Remy Martin sunk a deep three with less than a second to go to seal the win and build his Arizona State legend. Martin finished the night with 23 points, his eighth straight game with 20+ points, which tied Eddie House - who happened to be announcing - for consecutive games with 20+ points in Arizona State history.