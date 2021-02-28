Recap: Remy Martin's buzzer beater wins it for Arizona State on Senior Day

Pac-12 Networks Daron Sutton and Eddie House take a closer looks at Arizona State men's basketball's 77-74 overtime win vs. Washington State on Saturday night. Playing on his Senior Day, Remy Martin sunk a deep three with less than a second to go to seal the win and build his Arizona State legend. Martin finished the night with 23 points, his eighth straight game with 20+ points, which tied Eddie House - who happened to be announcing - for consecutive games with 20+ points in Arizona State history.

    EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Tom Izzo walked into the locker room with fists in the air and an ear-to-ear grin on his face, welcoming water getting doused on him by Michigan State's players celebrating what clearly was not just another win. Aaron Henry had 18 points to help the Spartans improve their chances of making the NCAA Tournament with a 71-67 win over No. 4 Ohio State on Thursday night, two days after Izzo's team beat No. 5 Illinois by nine points. The Hall of Fame coach led Michigan State to the national championship in 2000, early in a string of 22 straight NCAA Tournaments that includes eight trips to the Final Four.