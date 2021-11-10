Recap: Colorado men’s basketball pulls off 94-90 overtime win over Montana State in season opener

Pac-12 Networks' Drew Goodman and Fran Fraschilla recap Colorado men's basketball 94-90 overtime victory versus Montana State on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in Boulder. Sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy finished with a career-high 19 points, including 3-of-3 from beyond-the-arc, and added five assists against the Bobcats. Colorado opens the season 1-0, marking a sixth straight season-opening win. Follow Pac-12 men's basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.