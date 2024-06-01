RECAP: Rams hold final practice, give back to community ahead of first CWS game Saturday

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The wait is almost over for the Angelo State baseball team to begin action at the Division II Baseball National Championships as the Rams had quite the busy Friday before game one Saturday night.

On Friday, the Rams raised their flag high into the Cary air, that will stay up for their entire stay, before getting their official NCAA picture taken, and then it was back to business for one final practice ahead of Game 1 Saturday at 5 p.m. CT against Central Missouri.

“I thought we did a good job and I thought the energy has been good. We’ve got a lot of people that have been here before so its always still awesome getting here and being here and seeing all the stuff but again, thought we’ve got some good work in and hopefully have another good day today,” said Rams head coach Kevin Brooks.

“This is something you talk about as a little kid. You dream about stuff like this, playing in a championship, playing in a World Series so soaking it all in is pretty great and this is the USA Baseball Complex so it’s pretty surreal but being here for the fourth time we all know the goal and we are here for a reason,” said Rams first baseman Tayten Tredaway.

Angelo State then packed up their bags, and headed to Chapel Hill for a 30 minute bus trip to take part in the NCAA Community Engagement that each of the teams do here in Cary. The Rams spent Friday afternoon with the Boys and Girls Club of Durham and Orange Counties.

The Rams will have one final batting practice Saturday afternoon before it all gets underway, 5 p.m. CT against top-seeded Central Missouri. Make sure to stay with KLST Sports and Concho Valley Homepage for the latest on the Rams in the Division II Baseball National Championships.

Coverage of Angelo State baseball at the Division II College World Series is sponsored by City National Bank.

