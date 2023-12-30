Recap: Ousmane Dieng scores 25 points in OKC Blue’s 114-103 loss to Maine Celtics

The G League’s OKC Blue suffered a 114-103 loss to the Maine Celtics on Friday. The home loss drops their record to 0-2 as the second half of the season recently kicked off.

This was the second consecutive loss to the Celtics for the Blue, who also lost to them on Wednesday.

The Blue had a good start, leading by three points following the first quarter. But a 33-19 second quarter saw the Celtics flip the score and the Blue entered halftime with a 61-50 deficit.

A 30-point third quarter by the Blue helped cut the deficit to six points entering the final frame. OKC proceeded to get to as close as four points before the Celtics eventually pulled away for the double-digit win.

The Blue shot 41% from the field and went 10-of-30 (27.8%) from 3. It was a poor offensive outing as OKC also turned it over 18 times.

Meanwhile, the Celtics shot 45% from the field despite going 12-of-45 (26.7%) from 3. Maine also struggled with ball security with 19 turnovers but 11 steals helped overcome that.

Some notable individual performances for both sides:

Ousmane Dieng: 25 points on 11-of-19 shooting, 3-of-8 from 3, five rebounds, three steals

Keyontae Johnson: 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, six rebounds

Jahmi’us Ramsey: 23 points on 6-of-10 shooting, 3-of-5 from 3, five assists, five rebounds

KJ Williams: 15 points on 6-of-22 shooting, 1-of-9 from 3, 15 rebounds

Jordan Walsh: 23 points on 8-of-17 shooting, 2-of-8 from 3, 10 rebounds

Drew Peterson: 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting, 4-of-8 from 3, six rebounds

JD Davison: 17 points on 7-of-16 shooting, 2-of-6 from 3, 10 assists, five steals

DJ Steward: 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting, 1-of-7 from 3, 12 rebounds, five assists

The full highlights from the Blue’s 11-point loss to the Boston Celtics’ G League affiliate can be watched below:

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire