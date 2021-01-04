Recap: Oscar da Silva drops 31 in Stanford’s 81-71 victory over Oregon State in Corvallis
Stanford men's basketball moves to 6-3 on the season after defeating Oregon State 81-71 on Monday, Jan. 4 in Corvallis. Senior forward Oscar da Silva finished one-point shy of matching his career-high with 31 points against the Beavers. Silva also added 10 rebounds and four assists – marking his 8th career double-double. Jordan Delaire had 19 points and 9 rebounds for Stanford. OSU drops to 5-4 on the season.