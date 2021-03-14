Recap: Oregon State wins first-ever Pac-12 Tournament Championship with 70-68 victory over Colorado, punches ticket to NCAA Tournament
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson and Matt Muehlebach recap No. 5 Oregon State men's basketball first-ever Pac-12 Tournament title after defeating No. 3 Colorado 70-68 in the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Championship on Saturday, Mar. 13 in Las Vegas. The Beavers seal a berth to the NCCA Tournament for the first time since 2016 behind Maurice Calloo's team-high 15 points and 14 points from guard Jarod Lucas against the Buffs. Colorado heads into March Madness at 22-8 overall, while Oregon State improves to 17-12. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball with the Pac-12 Now App to make sure you never miss a moment of the action.