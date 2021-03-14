Recap: Oregon State wins first-ever Pac-12 Tournament Championship with 70-68 victory over Colorado, punches ticket to NCAA Tournament

Beavers Edge

With the Oregon State men's basketball team (16-12) set to take on 23rd-ranked Colorado (22-7) in the Championship Game of the Pac-12 Tournament, BeaversEdge.com gives three keys to victory. With the Oregon State men's basketball team just one win away from earning the Pac-12's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, it all comes down to the Pac-12 Tournament Championship against Colorado. The Beavers, who have defeated UCLA and Oregon the past two days in the tournament, need to come out with the same fire and intensity that they brought in those two contests.