Recap: Oregon State snaps No. 21 Oregon's 28-game home winning streak in a 75-64 upset in Eugene
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Oregon State men's basketball pulled off the upset over No. 21 Oregon by a final score of 75-64 on Saturday in Eugene. The Beavers snapped the Ducks' 28-game home winning streak behind Ethan Thompson's team-high 19 points, while junior forward Warith Alatishe added 14 points and 16 rebounds to notch his 3rd double-double this season. Oregon State moves to 8-5 overall and 4-3 in conference, while Oregon falls to 9-3 overall and 4-3 in Pac-12 play.