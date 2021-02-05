Recap: Oregon State snaps losing streak against Washington with 91-71 triumph

Pac-12 Networks' Rich Burk and Eldridge Recasner take a closer look at Oregon State men's basketball' 91-71 win over Washington on Thursday night. The victory was the first for the Beavers against the Huskies since 2018. Jarod Lucas paced the Beavers with 19 points, including a career-high five three-pointers. On the other side, Marcus Tsohonis scored 22 points for the Huskies, the third time this season he has eclipsed 20 points.