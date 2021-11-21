Recap: Oregon State men's basketball falls to Princeton in close battle at Gill Coliseum
Pac-12 Networks' Rich Burk and Lamar Hurd recap Oregon State men's basketball 81-80 loss to Princeton on Sunday, Nov. 21 in Corvallis. Junior guard Dashawn Davis finishes with 16 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field, while adding five assists and four rebounds. Oregon State drops to 1-4 overall this season.