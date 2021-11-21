Recap: Oregon State men's basketball falls to Princeton in close battle at Gill Coliseum

Inside the Gators

With Florida on the hunt for a new head coach following Sunday's dismissal of Dan Mullen, who finished his four-year tenure with a record of 34-15, Gators Territory dives in to break down our first head coaching hot board. It's not much of a surprise considering Napier has been linked to a flurry of high-profile jobs in recent years, but some reliable people close to the program told me it's someone UF will definitely take a look at. Napier, 42, is a former assistant under Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney and continues to rise up big boards across the map.