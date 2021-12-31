Recap: Oregon State men's basketball holds off Utah 88-76 in Corvallis for first conference victory

Pac-12 Networks’ Rich Burk and Eldridge Recasner recap Oregon State men’s basketball 88-76 victory over Utah on Thursday, Dec. 30 in Corvallis. Junior guard Jarod Lucas finishes with a game-high 25 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field. OSU improves to 3-10 overall and 1-2 in conference, while Utah drops to 8-5 overall and 1-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.