Recap: Oregon State men’s basketball unable to snap losing streak in 83-73 defeat to Texas A&M
Pac-12 Networks’ Jordan Kent and Matt Muehlebach recap Oregon State men's basketball 83-73 defeat to Texas A&M on Saturday, Dec. 18 in Corvallis. Junior guard Jarod Lucas finishes with a season-high 20 points against the Aggies. OSU falls to 1-10 on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.