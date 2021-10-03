Recap: Oregon State holds sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 North for the first time ever after 27-24 win over Washington

For the first time in program history, Oregon State football stands alone atop the Pac-12 North standings. The Beavers defeated visiting Washington 27-24 on on a last second field goal from Everett Hayes. B.J. Taylor led a relentless ground attack for Oregon State, picking up 111 rushing yards (his third 100-yard game of the year) and two touchdowns. Sean McGrew nearly matched Taylor for the Huskies, with McGrew also scoring twice on 104 yards. But the game came down to the last drive, with Hayes sending the home crowd into pandemonium with a 24-yard field goal as time expired.