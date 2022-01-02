Recap: Oregon men's basketball takes down Utah 79-66 for first conference win
Pac-12 Networks' Jordan Kent and Eldridge Recasner breakdown Oregon men's basketball's first win of the season, a 79-66 triumph over Utah on New Year's Day in Eugene. Will Richardson led the Ducks with a career-high 26 points while Jacob Young scored a season-best 22 points. On the other end, Branden Carlson turned in a strong performance for the Runnin' Utes with 15 points and six rebounds.