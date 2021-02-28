Recap: Oregon men's basketball sweeps Bay Area road trip for first time since 2016-17 following 74-63 victory over California

Pac-12 Networks' Jim Kozimor and Dan Belluomini recap Oregon men's basketball 74-63 victory against California on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Berkeley. LJ Figueroa and Eugene Omoruyi each notched a game-high 20 points, followed by 18 points from senior guard Chris Duarte. Figueroa finished with a double-double as he pulled down a career-high 14 rebounds against the Golden Bears. Cal falls to 8-19 overall and 3-17 in the conference, while Oregon improves to 16-5 overall and 11-4 in Pac-12 play.

Recommended Stories

  • UK seeks G7 consensus on digital competition after Facebook blackout

    Britain is seeking to build a consensus among G7 nations on how to stop large technology companies exploiting their dominance, warning that there can be no repeat of Facebook's one-week media blackout in Australia. Facebook's row with the Australian government over payment for local news, although now resolved, has increased international focus on the power wielded by tech corporations. "We will hold these companies to account and bridge the gap between what they say they do and what happens in practice," Britain's digital minister Oliver Dowden said on Friday.

  • Recap: Oregon State men's basketball sweeps season series against California with 59-57 victory in Berkeley

    Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Ben Braun recap Oregon State men's basketball 59-57 win against California on Thursday, Feb. 25 in Berkeley.

  • Why North Carolina needs to be honest about history and race

    North Carolina made clear that we are committed to moving backwards by taking out the word “systemic” in our social studies standards

  • Game thread: Michigan beats Indiana, 73-57

    Michigan Wolverines basketball red hot entering matchup Saturday with Indiana Hoosiers.

  • Farewell Cliz

    Larry Clisby passed away early Saturday a.m. at the age of 74. We share our perspective of "The Cliz."

  • Giannis outduels Zion in Thursday thriller

    Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson put on a show, the Wizards and Nets are streaking and Donte DiVincenzo went off for the Bucks on Thursday. (POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Tristian Thompson has emphatic reaction to Celtics fans soon returning to TD Garden

    Tristan Thompson is fired up for Celtics fans to finally return to TD Garden and attend home games.

  • From Rudy Giuliani to Sidney Powell, here's everyone Dominion and Smartmatic is suing over election conspiracy theories so far

    Dominion and Smartmatic are filing defamation lawsuits against people who spread baseless claims that their voting machines "stole" votes for Biden.

  • Supreme Court again OKs indoor church services in California amid pandemic

    The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that five California churches in Santa Clara County are exempt from a health directive prohibiting indoor gatherings, and are now permitted to resume services indoors.Why it matters: The late Friday action is the latest in a string of orders directing state and local governments to whittle down public-health orders intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: In a one-paragraph, unsigned order, the court cited an earlier decision in which it excluded religious services from statewide regulations banning most indoor gatherings.The Supreme Court's three liberal judges — Elena Kagan, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor — dissented.Context: Santa Clara County claimed its restrictions on indoor worship remained valid because they were part of a broader ban on gatherings at religious and secular facilities, including “political events, weddings, funerals, worship services, movie showings, cardroom operations.” Other indoor operations, such as shopping malls, were allowed at 20% capacity.Five churches contested that order, saying it conflicted with the Supreme Court’s ruling, but a federal appeals court in San Francisco declined to block the restriction.Of note: The county said on Feb. 25 it planned to ease restrictions starting the following week due to a decline in coronavirus cases, per Bloomberg.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mexican president says he'll propose labor program to Biden

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Saturday he will propose a ‘Bracero’ style immigrant labor program to U.S. President Joe Biden during a video call between the two leaders planned for Monday. The Bracero program allowed Mexicans to temporarily work in the United States to fill labor shortages during World War II and afterward. López Obrador said the U.S. economy needs Mexican workers because of “their strength, their youth.”

  • Mexico may reduce protection area for endangered porpoise

    The Mexican government said Saturday it is considering reducing the protection area for the vaquita marina in the upper Gulf of California, an apparent admission that the tiny porpoise may never return to the entire historic range of its habitat. The move would cut the area where gill nets are banned to protect the world’s most endangered marine mammal and smallest porpoise. As few as 10 vaquita may remain in the Gulf, also known as the Sea of Cortez, the only place in the world that the elusive porpoise lives.

  • The Queen urged everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine, saying skeptics 'ought to think about other people rather than themselves'

    The message from Queen Elizabeth II promoting the COVID-19 vaccine is reminiscent of her support of polio vaccination efforts more than 70 years ago.

  • Republicans test history in vote against pandemic relief

    With the nation's financial system on the brink of collapse, all but three Republicans voted against the massive stimulus package designed to protect millions of Americans from financial ruin. It was early 2009, just weeks after Joe Biden was sworn in as vice president, and the vote marked the beginning of a new era of partisan gridlock in Congress. Democrats voted alone to stabilize the economy, and two years later, a Republican Party unified only by its unwavering opposition to Barack Obama's presidency seized the House majority.

  • Barn Find 1967 Shelby GT500 Restoration Isn’t Cheap

    Did anyone think it was going to be?

  • Year of the Ox's "Viral" Song Gains Traction Amid Rise in Anti-Asian Violence

    JL, one half of the Korean-American duo, reflects on the 2020 song that tackles the instances of pandemic-fueled anti-Asian American crimes.

  • Viggo Mortensen Salutes Lance Henriksen’s ‘Remarkable’ Performance in ‘Falling’

    Lance Henriksen has played more than 250 roles in the past 50 years. But Variety’s Peter Debruge wrote that the actor “gives the performance of his career” in “Falling,” the writing-directing debut of Viggo Mortensen. Mortensen says with admiration for Henriksen: “At 80, he gets a part that shows everything he can do.” Mortensen also stars, playing […]

  • A Golf Ball-Size Diamond Was Discovered in Russia. It Could Fetch Over $2 Million at Auction.

    The rarity will lead Alrosa's Jubilee Auction taking place in Dubai on March 22.

  • No. 9 Iowa loses Jack Nunge to season-ending knee injury

    Iowa forward Jack Nunge will miss the rest of the season after injuring his right knee in the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes' loss at No. 3 Michigan.

  • California Police Chase Down Dodge Charger

    This didn’t end how you might expect…

  • Grizzlies seek to bounce back against reeling Rockets

    Most of what the Grizzlies displayed in their 28-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday vanished when the teams met in the second game of a back-to-back on Friday in Memphis. The most glaring area of regression came defensively, with the Grizzlies showing little of the tenacity that fueled their success the previous game. In their 119-99 loss to the Clippers, the Grizzlies allowed Los Angeles to shoot 55 percent, and for a team seeking a playoff berth following a three-season hiatus, consistency remains the buzzword for advancing that goal.