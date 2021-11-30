Recap: Oregon men's basketball bounces back with 87-47 win over Montana

Best Life

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder usually keep their family life pretty private, but they made an exception for a special occasion. On Nov. 28, Roberts and Moder's twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus—aka Finn—turned 17 years old. The actor and cinematographer both shared photos of the teens on Instagram. Moder went with a photo of the kids in matching shirts, while Roberts threw it all the way back to when Hazel and Finn were babies.The new photos of Finn and Hazel are rare, but this isn't the only time Robe