Recap: Oregon men's basketball bounces back with 87-47 win over Montana
Oregon men's basketball snapped a two-game losing streak with an 87-47 win over Montana on Monday, Nov. 29 in Eugene. With the win, the Ducks improved to 4-3 on the season.
Oregon men's basketball snapped a two-game losing streak with an 87-47 win over Montana on Monday, Nov. 29 in Eugene. With the win, the Ducks improved to 4-3 on the season.
The Memphis Grizzlies can't replace Ja Morant's offense but they'll have to find ways to win with a tough schedule
The Ducks got a much-needed blowout victory over the Montana Grizzlies on Monday night.
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder usually keep their family life pretty private, but they made an exception for a special occasion. On Nov. 28, Roberts and Moder's twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus—aka Finn—turned 17 years old. The actor and cinematographer both shared photos of the teens on Instagram. Moder went with a photo of the kids in matching shirts, while Roberts threw it all the way back to when Hazel and Finn were babies.The new photos of Finn and Hazel are rare, but this isn't the only time Robe
Fourth-year tight end Daniel Parker Jr. has informed the coaching staff that he intends to enter the transfer portal.
LSU pulling Brian Kelly out of Notre Dame one-upped USC's hiring of Lincoln Riley in a manner that should be shocking for college football.
Here is what the NBA had to say about the Indiana Pacers fans that LeBron James told referees to eject.
Who should Notre Dame now target as their next head coach?
All the best to Brendon Clark!
Does it even make sense?
Not quite the $250 million...but at least he is keeping two key assistants. More to come.
Patience and a well-timed recruiting pitch helped USC lure Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma, sending shockwaves through the college football world.
Mike Krzyzewski’s final team at Duke has reached a familiar milestone: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Blue Devils jumped four spots to the top of Monday's poll following a win against Gonzaga that knocked the Bulldogs from the top spot. This is the 127th week at No. 1 for Krzyzewski and the 145th for the Blue Devils, ahead of the late John Wooden (121) and UCLA (134).
As Lincoln Riley assembles his USC coaching staff, he's starting by pulling from his former staff at Oklahoma.
Legendary Oklahoma head football coach Bob Stoops provided a calming voice at the press conference to discuss taking over in the interim.
The coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors explained what Klay Thompson will be doing in the G League with the Sea Dubs.
The Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray sent out a tweet on Sunday evening. That tweet sent Twitter into a tailspin.
Will the Wolverines make the same jump in the College Football Playoff rankings?
With the Dodgers losing Max Scherzer and Corey Seager in free agency, the team won't have an easy road back to the postseason in 2022.
Taking a look at five candidates to replace Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.
Mark Daniels' take on Mac Jones, New England Patriots rookie quarterback, who continues to make other teams look bad for passing on him in the NFL Draft.