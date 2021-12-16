Recap: Oregon men’s basketball snaps two-game skid in 96-71 victory over Portland

Pac-12 Networks’ Rich Burk and Eldridge Recasner recap Oregon men's basketball 96-71 win against Portland on Wednesday, Dec. 15 in Eugene. Junior center N'Faly Dante finishes with a team-high 20 points and hauls in nine rebounds against the Pilots. Oregon improves to 6-5 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.