Recap: Oregon men’s basketball falls in close contest to No. 1 Baylor, 78-70

Oregon men's basketball falls to No. 1 Baylor by a final score of 78-70 on Saturday, Dec. 18 in Eugene. Junior guard De’Vion Harmon finishes with a team-high 18 points as the Ducks fall to 6-6 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.