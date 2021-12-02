Recap: Oregon men’s basketball defends home court in 71-65 victory against UC Riverside

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Bill Walton recap No. 5 UCLA men's basketball 73-61 win against Colorado on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Los Angeles. Junior guard Johnny Juzang finishes with a career-high six assists while adding 15 points and seven rebounds to help the Bruins improve to 7-1 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play. Colorado drops to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in conference.