Recap: Oregon men’s basketball defends home court in 71-65 victory against UC Riverside
Pac-12 Networks' Rich Burk and Lamar Hurd recap Oregon men's basketball 71-65 win over UC Riverside on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Eugene. Senior guard Will Richardson drops a game-high 17 points to help improve the Ducks to 5-3 overall this season. Oregon has now won 25 straight games against Big West opponents.