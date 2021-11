Associated Press

Out with a shoulder injury, Nate Landman still wanted in on the action. No longer content to merely listen in on the headset in street clothes late in the game, the Colorado senior linebacker ducked into the back, changed into his uniform and took the field for the game-ending kneel-down. Jack Lamb returned a fumble 88 yards for a touchdown, one of four turnovers created by Colorado, and the defense sealed the game with a fourth-down stop as the Buffaloes held on for a 20-17 win over Washington.