Recap: OKC Thunder’s Tuesday practice (Nov. 7)

Clemente Almanza
·2 min read

The Oklahoma City Thunder held practice on Tuesday following their 126-117 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

The win was highlighted by the return of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed one game with a knee sprain. He scored 30 points on 20 shots.

Following practice, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and starting center Chet Holmgren spoke with the media.

Daigneault talked about Gilgeous-Alexander’s willingness to sacrifice for the betterment of the team. In a similar vein, Holmgren discussed why he’s fine with not being the focal point of the offense.

Let’s recap what Daigneault and Holmgren had to say following Tuesday’s practice as the Thunder prepare to play the final game of a six-game homestand against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

