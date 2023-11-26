Advertisement

Recap: OKC Thunder’s Sunday practice (Nov. 26)

Clemente Almanza
·2 min read

The Oklahoma City Thunder held practice on Sunday following their 127-123 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for OKC.

The Thunder have two days off before they play again on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Following practice, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and wing Kenrich Williams spoke with the media.

Daigneault provided an update on Jalen Williams — who’s missed the last three games with a hip strain. Kenrich Williams talked about his comfort level of playing as a small-ball center.

Here’s a quick recap of the Thunder’s practice as OKC sits at 11-5 and owns one of the best records in the league.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire