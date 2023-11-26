Recap: OKC Thunder’s Sunday practice (Nov. 26)

The Oklahoma City Thunder held practice on Sunday following their 127-123 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for OKC.

The Thunder have two days off before they play again on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Following practice, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and wing Kenrich Williams spoke with the media.

Daigneault provided an update on Jalen Williams — who’s missed the last three games with a hip strain. Kenrich Williams talked about his comfort level of playing as a small-ball center.

Here’s a quick recap of the Thunder’s practice as OKC sits at 11-5 and owns one of the best records in the league.

Jalen Williams at practice today doing some light work pic.twitter.com/FJhdy3cd8H — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) November 26, 2023

Mark Daigneault said Jalen Williams went through parts of today’s practice — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) November 26, 2023

Mark Daigneault on playing a JWill-Chet FC yesterday: “We need to be aggressive in terms of understanding exactly what we have and understanding all the options we have… You don’t want to stubbornly stay with 1 thing if it’s not yielding anything. I think I owe that to the team” — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) November 26, 2023

Mark Daigneault: “We’ve got 3 games right now that are a nice stress test of our ability to handle a bigger team and it’s a good opportunity for us. At the end of the week, we’ll learn a lot about the team because of the quality of opponents we’re playing.” — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) November 26, 2023

Asked about the stretch following Chet Holmgren’s 3rd quarter outburst vs Philly where he didn’t get a shot, Mark Daigneault went long: “We just didn’t generate enough rhythm. And no one benefitted from that, including Chet.” pic.twitter.com/vEAPGRGqft — Joel Lorenzi (@jxlorenzi) November 26, 2023

Mark Daigneault on Ousmane Dieng: “I thought he had a really good practice today. He had a strong outing (yesterday). He’s gotta keep coming. It’s a long road for him. He’s gotta take his opportunities, play really hard, compete.” — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) November 26, 2023

Kenrich Williams: “I like playing the 5. I like kinda roaming around and being able to be versatile on both ends.” — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) November 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire