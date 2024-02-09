Advertisement
Recap: OKC Thunder’s Friday practice (Feb. 9)

The Oklahoma City Thunder held practice on Friday as they welcomed in veteran wing Gordon Hayward a day after acquiring him in the NBA trade deadline.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and starter Jalen Williams spoke about what Hayward brings to the table along with saying goodbye to Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic and Davis Bertans in the deal.

Daigneault also provided a critical injury update on Hayward and when he could make his debut for the Thunder.

Here’s a quick recap of the Thunder’s Friday practice as they enjoy the last day of their three-day break before traveling on the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

