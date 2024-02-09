Recap: OKC Thunder’s Friday practice (Feb. 9)

The Oklahoma City Thunder held practice on Friday as they welcomed in veteran wing Gordon Hayward a day after acquiring him in the NBA trade deadline.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and starter Jalen Williams spoke about what Hayward brings to the table along with saying goodbye to Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic and Davis Bertans in the deal.

Daigneault also provided a critical injury update on Hayward and when he could make his debut for the Thunder.

Here’s a quick recap of the Thunder’s Friday practice as they enjoy the last day of their three-day break before traveling on the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Jalen Williams on Gordon Hayward: “He’s taller than I thought he was.” — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) February 9, 2024

Mark Daigneault said Gordon Hayward won’t play until after the All-Star break and said they knew that was the case when they traded for him — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) February 9, 2024

Mark Daigneault on the departures of Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic and Davis Bertans pic.twitter.com/kcDRd7KFdD — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) February 9, 2024

Mark Daigneault said Isaiah Joe is good and practiced today — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) February 9, 2024

Mark Daigneault said Gordon Hayward won’t travel with the Thunder tomorrow to Dallas — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) February 9, 2024

Mark Daigneault: "We really, really like our guys. We like what we're building. We still have a long way to go. We still have a lot of runway, a lot of things we can improve on, a lot of growth ahead of us. We do think Gordon can enhance that… It's almost like merging onto a… — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) February 9, 2024

Mark Daigneault on Gordon Hayward's playoff experiences: "We don't need a chaperone. These guys are on their own two feet. Our players are great, young professionals… (Presti's) been very selective about who we're bringing in the door and making sure that they're an… — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) February 9, 2024

Mark Daigneault said what they do with the vacant roster spots is up to Sam Presti: "He'll be opportunistic, he always is, but we're pretty content and happy with where we are." — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) February 9, 2024

Mark Daigneault on handling Gordon Hayward's minutes considering his injury history: "Gonna let it evolve. We talked this morning… We're gonna let this unfold in a very natural way. We're more interested in sustainability, we're more interested in merging him onto the highway… — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) February 9, 2024

Jalen Williams on Kobe's statue unveiling: "I was sleeping so I missed the actual part of it. But yeah I saw it, it was dope." — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) February 9, 2024

Jalen Williams on Gordon Hayward: "He kinda do what a lot of us do. Able to stretch the floor, big wing, be able to guard multiple positions. Shoots it well, so he'll fit right in with us." — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) February 9, 2024

Jalen Williams on the emotions of Tre Mann being traded: "It sucks. Tre's a big part of the organization and our team… He meant a lot to everybody in here so everybody's excited he gets a fresh start in Charlotte." — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) February 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire