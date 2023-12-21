Recap: OKC Blue wins Winter Showcase contest over Wisconsin Herd, 117-116

Hitting on a pair of free throws, two-way rookie Keyontae Johnson sealed the game. The game-winning points helped the OKC Blue pick up a 117-116 win over the Wisconsin Herd in the G League Winter Showcase.

The Blue opened with a 34-31 lead over the Herd following the first quarter. The second quarter was a different story as the Herd entered halftime with a 62-57 lead.

The Blue entered the final frame with a two-point lead as it remained a back-and-forth contest with neither team leading by more than seven points.

The Blue shot 46% from the field and went 20-of-42 (47.6%) from 3. OKC distributed 26 assists on 38 made shots.

Meanwhile, the Herd shot 47% from the field and went 13-of-34 (38.2%) from 3. They dished out 26 assists on 45 buckets.

Some notable individual performances for both sides:

Keyontae Johnson: 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting, four rebounds, three assists

Miller Kopp: 27 points on 7-of-13 shooting, 7-of-10 from 3, five rebounds

KJ Williams: 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting, 4-of-10 from 3, 12 rebounds

TyTy Washington Jr.: 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting, five assists, four rebounds

Marques Boldon: 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists

Wenyen Gabriel: 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting, eight rebounds

Lindell Wigginton: 18 points on 8-of-18 shooting, 2-of-9 from 3, seven assists

The full highlights from the Blue’s one-point win over the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate can be watched below:

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire