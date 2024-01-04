Recap: OKC Blue misses late chances in 120-117 loss to South Bay Lakers

Trailing by three points, the OKC Blue called a timeout and managed to create three separate looks on its final possession. The three shot attempts all resulted in misses as the final buzzer sounded.

The G League’s OKC Blue’s 20-point comeback attempt went in vain in a 120-117 loss to the South Bay Lakers on Wednesday. The three-point home loss drops the Blue’s record to 0-4.

The Lakers created a 34-25 lead following the first quarter. The Blue couldn’t chip away from much of the lead in the second frame as OKC entered halftime with a 62-55 deficit.

The Lakers added to their lead with a 29-point third quarter and entered the final frame owning a 91-80 advantage. After trailing by nine points with 1:17 left, the Blue went on a quick 6-0 run to threaten a comeback.

Overall, the Blue shot 40% from the field and went 12-of-44 (27.3%) from 3. It shot 20-of-28 from the free-throw line and committed 20 turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Lakers shot 47% from the field and went 9-of-34 (26.5%) from 3. South Bay’s poor night from the charity stripe didn’t come back to cost it as it went 15-of-26. It also committed 20 turnovers.

Some notable individual performances for both sides:

Ousmane Dieng: 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting, 1-of-6 from 3, eight rebounds, four assists

Keyontae Johnson: 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists

Jahmi’us Ramsey: 30 points on 7-of-16 shooting, 3-of-8 from 3, 12 rebounds

Jaden Shackelford: 26 points on 9-of-19 shooting, 5-of-14 from 3, five rebounds

Louis King: 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting, 2-of-7 from 3, three assists

Alex Fudge: 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists

Bryce Hamilton: 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists

Scottie Pippen Jr.: 10 points on 2-of-10 shooting, 1-of-5 from 3, eight rebounds, seven assists

The full highlights from the Blue’s three-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate can be watched below:

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire