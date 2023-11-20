Recap: OKC Blue loses to Austin Spurs, 118-107

The G League’s OKC Blue lost to the Austin Spurs on Sunday, 118-107. The loss drops the Blue’s record to 3-2 on the season.

Leading by two points entering the final frame, the Blue allowed 38 fourth-quarter points to the Spurs to drop the road game.

After trailing 55-48 at halftime, a strong 34-point third quarter by the Blue helped get them back into it. Unfortunately, a poor final 12 minutes put their comeback effort in vain.

The Blue shot 41% from the field and went 15-of-46 (32.6%) from 3. Meanwhile, the Spurs shot 47% from the field and went 10-of-33 (30.3%) from 3.

Some notable individual performances for both sides:

Ousmane Dieng: 13 points on 5-of-15 shooting, 2-of-7 from 3, five rebounds, four steals

Keyontae Johnson: 18 points on 7-of-17 shooting, 1-of-6 from 3, nine rebounds

Jahmi’us Ramsey: 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting, 3-of-7 from 3, eight rebounds

Miller Kopp: 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, 3-of-5 from 3

Dominick Barlow: 26 points on 11-of-20 shooting, 14 rebounds

Blake Wesley: 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting, 3-of-8 from 3, five assists, four rebounds

Charles Bediako: 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting, 11 rebounds

Paul Watson: 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting, 1-of-7 from 3, nine rebounds

The full highlights of the Blue’s 11-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs’ G League affiliate can be watched below:

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire