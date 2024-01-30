Recap: OKC Blue dominates G League Ignite with 116-96 win

The G League’s OKC Blue enjoyed a 116-96 blowout win over the G League Ignite on Monday. The road win improves the Blue’s record to 7-9 on the season.

The Blue built a 24-18 lead following the first quarter. A 39-point second frame saw it enter halftime with an overwhelming 63-43 lead.

Much was the same in the second half as OKC added to its lead with a 33-point third quarter. It entered the fourth quarter leading by 26 points.

The Blue shot 57% from the field and went 12-of-31 (38.7%) from 3. They dished out 28 assists on 47 baskets. Six players scored double-digit points, including a pair of 20-point outings.

Meanwhile, the Ignite shot 47% from the field and went 3-of-23 (13%) from 3. They had 28 assists on 44 baskets. A pair of 20-point scorers led the Ignite in the loss.

Some notable individual performances for both sides:

Ousmane Dieng: 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, 10 rebounds, eight assists

Jahmi’us Ramsey: 26 points on 11-of-16 shooting, 2-of-5 from 3, eight rebounds, three assists

Adam Flagler: 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting, 3-of-9 from 3, four rebounds

Noah Starkey: 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting, 12 rebounds

Ron Holland: 25 points on 11-of-25 shooting, six rebounds, two assists, two steals

John Jenkins: 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting, 2-of-6 from 3, three assists, three rebounds

Matas Buzelis: 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting, four assists, three steals

Ivan Almansa: two points on 1-of-2 shooting, two rebounds

The full highlights from the Blue’s 20-point win over the Ignite can be watched below:

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire