Recap: OKC Blue completes 22-point comeback in 108-95 win over Texas Legends

The G League’s OKC Blue mounted a 22-point comeback in their season-opening 108-95 win over the Texas Legends on Friday. The win improves the Blue’s record to 1-0.

After trailing 55-42 at halftime, the Blue utilized a strong 66-40 second-half scoring advantage to flip a 22-point deficit into a 13-point win.

The Blue shot 42% from the field and went 7-of-36 (19%) from 3. It enjoyed a huge rebounding advantage over the Legends, 68-44. Texas shot 38% from the field and 13-of-44 (30%) from 3.

Some notable individual performances for both sides include:

Keyontae Johnson: 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting, seven rebounds

Hunter Maldonado: 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting, 11 rebounds, three assists

KJ Williams: 11 points on 5-of-18 shooting, 1-of-8 from 3, 11 rebounds, five blocks

Abdul Gaddy: 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists

Justin Jackson: 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting, 6-of-14 from 3, five rebounds, four assists

Theo Pinson: 21 points on 5-of-13 shooting, five rebounds, three assists

Greg Brown III: 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, seven rebounds, six blocks

Here are the full highlights of the Blue’s win over the Dallas Mavericks’ G League affiliate:

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire