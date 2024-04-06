Recap: OKC Blue advances to WCF with 111-93 playoff win over Sioux Falls Skyforce

The OKC Blue collected a 111-93 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday. The G League playoff road win advances the Blue to the Western Conference Finals.

After trailing 25-23 following the first quarter, the Blue utilized a 32-point second frame to enter halftime with a 55-49 lead. The Skyforce clawed back into the contest. A 26-point third frame by them ate into the deficit as OKC’s lead was cut to 77-75 after three quarters.

The Sky Force kept it close in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, but a decisive 14-0 run by the Blue ballooned its lead to an overwhelming 17 points with under four minutes left. OKC coasted through the final minutes for the double-digit win.

The Blue shot 48% from the field and went 9-of-29 (31%) from 3. They had 30 assists on 39 baskets. Six Blue players scored double-digit points.

Meanwhile, the Sky Force was limited to 36% shooting and went 11-of-36 (30.6%) from 3. They had 18 assists on 33 baskets. Only four Sky Force players scored double-digit points.

Some notable individual performances from both sides:

Olivier Sarr: 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, 2-of-4 from 3, 11 rebounds, six assists, five blocks

Adam Flagler: 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, 3-of-9 from 3, six rebounds, four assists, three steals

Keyontae Johnson: 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting, two rebounds, two assists

Ousmane Dieng: two points on 1-of-10 shooting, seven rebounds, seven assists

Hunter Maldonado: 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting, six rebounds, five assists

Alondes Williams: 24 points on 7-of-25 shooting, 2-of-12 from 3, eight assists, five rebounds

Cole Swider: 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting, 6-of-9 from 3, nine rebounds

Josh Christopher: 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting, six rebounds, three steals

The full highlights from the Blue’s 18-point win over the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate can be watched below:

