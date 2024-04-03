Recap: OKC Blue advance in G League playoffs with 126-125 OT win over RGV Vipers
The OKC Blue collected a thrilling 126-125 overtime win over the visiting Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the first round of the G League playoffs on Tuesday.
The Blue advance to play the Sioux Falls Skyforce on the road in the conference semifinals on Friday.
The Blue led 28-24 after the first quarter. A 31-point second frame ballooned their lead to 12, 59-47, at the break. The Vipers utilized a 37-point third frame to cut into OKC’s lead. The Blue had a 90-84 lead after three.
With the Blue holding a nine-point lead with a little over four minutes left, the Vipers mounted a comeback. They went on a 15-3 run to turn the deficit into a three-point lead with one minute left.
Keyontae Johnson tied it at 119 with an impressive and-1 score. The teams combined for four missed shots in the final 38 seconds to end regulation tied at 119.
In overtime, both teams exchanged baskets before Ousmane Dieng hit the game-winning floater to produce the Blue’s seventh point in the untimed period.
Some individual performances from both sides:
Ousmane Dieng: 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting, 1-of-7 from 3, seven assists, seven rebounds, two blocks
Adam Flagler: 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting, 7-of-14 from 3, five assists, four rebounds
Olivier Sarr: 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting, 22 rebounds, three blocks
Keyontae Johnson: 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting, 2-of-6 from 3, seven rebounds, five assists
Hunter Maldonado: 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting, 5-of-5 from free throws, nine rebounds, three assists
Jarrett Culver: 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting, 0-of-6 from 3, six rebounds, three assists, three steals
Nate Hinton: 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting, 11 assists, seven rebounds, two steals
Jermaine Samuels Jr.: 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting, 13 rebounds, seven assists
Darius Days: 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting, 5-of-14 from 3, six rebounds
The full highlights from the Blue’s one-point OT win over the Houston Rockets’ G League affiliate can be watched below: