Recap: OKC Blue advance in G League playoffs with 126-125 OT win over RGV Vipers

The OKC Blue collected a thrilling 126-125 overtime win over the visiting Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the first round of the G League playoffs on Tuesday.

The Blue advance to play the Sioux Falls Skyforce on the road in the conference semifinals on Friday.

The Blue led 28-24 after the first quarter. A 31-point second frame ballooned their lead to 12, 59-47, at the break. The Vipers utilized a 37-point third frame to cut into OKC’s lead. The Blue had a 90-84 lead after three.

With the Blue holding a nine-point lead with a little over four minutes left, the Vipers mounted a comeback. They went on a 15-3 run to turn the deficit into a three-point lead with one minute left.

Keyontae Johnson tied it at 119 with an impressive and-1 score. The teams combined for four missed shots in the final 38 seconds to end regulation tied at 119.

In overtime, both teams exchanged baskets before Ousmane Dieng hit the game-winning floater to produce the Blue’s seventh point in the untimed period.

Some individual performances from both sides:

Ousmane Dieng: 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting, 1-of-7 from 3, seven assists, seven rebounds, two blocks

Adam Flagler: 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting, 7-of-14 from 3, five assists, four rebounds

Olivier Sarr: 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting, 22 rebounds, three blocks

Keyontae Johnson: 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting, 2-of-6 from 3, seven rebounds, five assists

Hunter Maldonado: 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting, 5-of-5 from free throws, nine rebounds, three assists

Jarrett Culver: 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting, 0-of-6 from 3, six rebounds, three assists, three steals

Nate Hinton: 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting, 11 assists, seven rebounds, two steals

Jermaine Samuels Jr.: 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting, 13 rebounds, seven assists

Darius Days: 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting, 5-of-14 from 3, six rebounds

The full highlights from the Blue’s one-point OT win over the Houston Rockets’ G League affiliate can be watched below:

