Recap: OKC Blue advances to 2024 G League Finals in 114-107 win over Stockton Kings

The OKC Blue collected a 114-107 win over the Stockton Kings in the Western Conference Finals. The playoff road win advanced the Blue to the 2024 G League Finals.

The Blue will face the Maine Celtics in a best-of-three series to determine the G League champions. Maine will have the homecourt advantage.

The Blue suffered through a slow starter as the Kings built a 27-16 lead in the first quarter. OKC trailed by as many as 15 points in the opening frame.

A switch flipped for the Blue in the second quarter. They outscored the Kings, 42-18, to enter halftime with a 58-45 lead. Both teams scored 29 points apiece in the third frame.

The Blue built an 18-point lead in the second half and the Kings utilized a 33-point final frame to get as close as five points, but couldn’t get over the hump.

The Blue shot 47% from the field and went 13-of-33 (39.4%) from 3. They dished out 19 assists on 40 baskets. Four Blue players scored double-digit points.

Meanwhile, the Kings shot 45% from the field and went 10-of-36 (27.8%) from 3. They collected 23 assists on 37 baskets. Four Kings players scored double-digit points.

Some notable individual performances from both sides:

Ousmane Dieng: 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals

Adam Flagler: 21 points on 6-of-15 shooting, 5-of-11 from 3, five assists

Jahmi’us Ramsey: 29 points on 11-of-17 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists

Keyontae Johnson: 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, four rebounds

Jalen Slawson: 26 points on 6-of-13 shooting, 2-of-4 from 3, 8-of-10 on free throws, four assists, four blocks, three steals

Stanley Johnson: 30 points on 11-of-23 shooting, 5-of-11 from 3, six rebounds, four assists, four steals

Deonte Burton: 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting, 1-of-7 from 3, three assists

The full highlights from the Blue’s seven-point win over the Kings can be watched below:

