RECAP: How Northwestern sent its seniors out in style against Minnesota

EVANSTON, Ill. - It was the swan song for the likes of Boo Buie, Ryan Langborg, Blake Preston and Matthew Nicholson.

Nicholson didn't play with an injury, but Northwestern still raced out to a lead on the visiting Golden Gophers.

Four players were in double figures as the Wildcats capped their home slate with a 90-66 win over Minnesota that snapped a two-game skid.

NU led by as many as 18 at the 12:28 mark of the second half. Minnesota never quit, displaying an impressive and difficult style of shot making that forced Northwestern to keep its foot on the gas.

On senior night, there was no way Buie and Langborg were going to have their night tarnished.

The two, along with Brooks Barnhizer, went wild from the perimeter in the first half and built a large lead.

Here's how Northwestern's night shaped up at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Why Northwestern won

The offense was spectacular on Saturday.

Minnesota got 30 points from Dawson Garcia, which kept the Golden Gophers in the game.

Garcia's night couldn't keep up with Langborg, Buie, Barnhizer and Nick Martinelli, who all finished in double figures. Barnhizer and Buie led all NU players with 23 points.

That was consistent all night.

Every time Minnesota tossed a punch, Northwestern had an answer. Barnhizer and Langborg got to the basket but also hit from the perimeter.

Buie was his normal self, creating offense in nearly every facet of the game. He nailed a three with a minute remaining and got his send off.

Langborg got his soon after.

It was over when…

Northwestern, up 81-63 after the under-four timeout, had an inbound play with 3:30 remaining.

Langborg calmly caught a pass and drilled a jumper. That put NU up 20 points with three minutes to go.

The consistent NU offense, which struck true nearly the entire night, followed through for one last moment.

That cushion allowed Chris Collins to give Buie, Langborg and his seniors a send off with less than a minute remaining.

Who starred

Brooks Barnhizer is not a senior, but he made sure to send his teammates out with a win.

Barnhizer was stellar. He drove to the basket and drew fouls. He was consistently hitting from 3-point range.

Northwestern, which needs a floor spacer with Ty Berry's season-ending injury, has one in Barnhzier. That experience he carries will be key come the NCAA Tournament.

What it means

Now, it's a waiting game.

Northwestern needs to see if Purdue can beat Wisconsin. If that's the case, NU will clinch a double-bye in next week's Big 10 Tournament in Minneapolis.

That Badgers-Boilermakers game plays Sunday.