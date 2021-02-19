Recap: Noah Williams scores a career-high 32 points in Washington State's 82-52 win over California
Pac-12 Networks' Greg Heister and PJ Carlesimo take a closer look at Washington State men's basketball's 82-51 triumph over California on Thursday night from Pullman. It was Noah Williams' night to shine, as the sophomore scored a career-high 32 points - tied for the second highest mark in the Pac-12 this season - and came close to a triple-double by adding 7 assists and 9 rebounds. Not to be outdone, Andrej Jakimovski also flirted with a triple-double (11 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds) in the Cougars' victory.