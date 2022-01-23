Recap: No. 9 UCLA men’s basketball survives at Colorado with 71-65 victory in Boulder
No. 9 UCLA men’s basketball defeats Colorado 71-65 on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Boulder. Junior guard Johnny Juzang scores a game-high 23 points and adds six rebounds as the Bruins improve to 13-2 overall and 5-1 in Pac-12 play. Colorado drops to 12-6 overall and 4-4 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.