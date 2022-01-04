Recap: No. 8 Arizona men’s basketball uses late push to down Washington 95-79 in Tucson

Pac-12 Networks’ Ted Robinson and Don MacLean recap No. 8 Arizona men’s basketball 95-79 victory over Washington on Monday, Jan. 3 in Tucson. Dalen Terry nearly put together a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists against the Huskies. Arizona improves to 12-1 overall and 2-0 in conference, while Washington drops to 5-6 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.