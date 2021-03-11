Recap: No. 7 Utah defeats No. 10 Washington 98-95 in the highest scoring game in Pac-12 Tournament history

Yahoo Sports

On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.