Recap: No. 7 Utah defeats No. 10 Washington 98-95 in the highest scoring game in Pac-12 Tournament history
Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Bill Walton breakdown the action from No. 7 Utah men's basketball's 98-95 victory over No. 10 Washington in the opening round of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. The two teams combined for 193 points, the highest mark ever in a Pac-12 Tournament game. Timmy Allen's double-double (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Alfonso Plummer's 21 points powered the Runnin' Utes to victory despite Quade Green scoring 31 points for the Huskies. Next up for the No. 7 Utah, a date with No. 2 USC in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Network.