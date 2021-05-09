Recap: No. 7 Arizona and No. 12 Oregon split the top-15 series as the Wildcats take the finalé, 2-0

Pac-12 Networks' Ann Schatz and Amanda Freed take a closer look at No. 7 Arizona softball's 2-0 win over No. 12 Oregon on Sunday afternoon in Eugene. After throwing eight-innings the day before, Alyssa Denham was sensational once again, tossing a seven-inning shutout to pick up her 17th win of the season. Jessie Harper was the star on offense, hitting a two-run homer in the third inning that proved to be the only offense of the game. The home run was the 89th of Harper's career, just six shy of the all-time NCAA record.