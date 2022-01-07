Recap: No. 5 UCLA men's basketball rolls past LBSU, 96-78, in return to action

OrangeBloods

Five-star safety Jacoby Mathews is one of the country’s top remaining uncommitted or unsigned players in the 2022 recruiting class. Ranking No. 28 on the Rivals100, Mathews would add an impressive bow to any team’s class in this cycle, and the Ponchatoula (LA) standout has five schools that are still in contention. Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida and Alabama are still standing in the race for the defensive playmaker, and the Longhorns are hoping they can finish with a flourish and land Mathews when he announces his decision on February 2.