Recap: No. 5 UCLA men's basketball rolls past LBSU, 96-78, in return to action
Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Mike Montgomery take you through No. 5 UCLA men's basketball's 96-78 win over Long Beach State on Thursday, January 6th in Los Angeles. It was the Bruins' first game in nearly a month after having to deal with COVID-related delays. Jules Bernard led UCLA with 22 points and five assists. Johnny Juzang scored 18 points and Tyger Campbell earned a double-double (11 points, 10 assists).