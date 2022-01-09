Recap: No. 5 UCLA men’s basketball takes road contest at California, 60-52

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks’ Cindy Brunson and Joan Bonvicini recap No. 4 Arizona women’s basketball 60-52 victory against Washington State on Friday, Jan. 7 in Tucson. Senior forward Cate Reese becomes 10th all-time on Arizona's career scoring list after finishing with a team-high 20 points against the Cougars. The victory for the Wildcats marks the 100th career win for head coach Adia Barnes. Arizona improves to 11-0 overall and 1-0 in conference, while WSU drops to 9-5 overall and 1-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 women’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 women’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.